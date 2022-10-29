Wyoming Senate District 9

Chris Rothfuss, Democrat

Q: What are your qualifications for this office?

A: I listen. I work hard. I compromise and build consensus. I put people first.

I have served as the Wyoming Senate minority Leader since 2013 and was first elected in 2010. I chair the Select Committee on Blockchain, Financial Technology and Digital Innovation, and am the ranking member of the Education Committee and the Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee.

I am a faculty member of the UW Honors College. I earned a PhD in Chemical Engineering and MS in Applied Physics from the University of Washington; and an MS in Chemical Engineering and BA in International Studies from the University of Wyoming while competing as a member and captain of the debate team.

Heather and I chose Laramie to raise our four wonderful children.

Q: How would you meet the needs of Wyoming’s aging population while maintaining adequate government services for all ages?

A: We must maximize in-home aging care and services to decrease costs and dramatically improve quality of life, while ensuring availability of high quality skilled care facilities. We must include consideration of senior centers, distributed healthcare services and enhanced broadband with all of our statewide economic development planning. We must expand Medicaid, which will save Wyoming ~$32M over the next two years, while helping our most vulnerable populations and providing financial security to rural and remote healthcare facilities. And we must reduce the individual personal property tax burden on our low income earners by correspondingly increasing the burden on our wealthiest taxpayers.

Q: What are your priorities in responding to catastrophic disasters affecting our state?

A: Always put people first. Bring help and resources quickly to those most affected and those most in need.

Rely on data, facts, sound science and expertise to guide decision making. Actively fight misinformation through communication.

Avoid creating red tape and bureaucratic barriers that slow down the deployment of needed resources.

Set aside differences, roll up your sleeves, and pitch in.

Q: Do you support Wyoming’s trigger law regarding abortion? Why or why not?

A: I strongly oppose the Wyoming trigger ban on abortion.

The Dobbs v Jackson reversal dealt a tremendous blow to individual rights by stripping away personal reproductive freedom.

I can think of no bigger government than a government that forces pregnancy. Women are not state property. The regulation and enforcement of reproduction should never be a power of the state. Reproduction must remain a personal choice.

Rather than banning abortion, we should work together to reduce the number of unwanted pregnancies by supporting family planning, reproductive health, access to affordable healthcare, and a full range of policies and programs that empower women.

Diana Julian Seabeck, Republican

Q: What are your qualifications for this office?

A: As a Speech-Language Pathologist for ACSD1, I loved helping students and families find their voice. I especially enjoyed middle school age students and working with students on the autism spectrum. At mid-career, I changed positions in the school district which gave me many different responsibilities and changed my life significantly. I was a Case Manager for Special Educ., and then the Drug-Free Schools Coor. and then the Coor for our Safe Schools, Healthy Students initiative. I’ve facilitated groups, written grants, supervised employees, overseen up to 10 budgets at once, and administered many programs. The work was focused on families with challenges, substance abuse, parenting skills & reducing risk factors. e.g.poor student achievement.

Q: How would you meet the needs of Wyoming’s aging population while maintaining adequate government services for all ages?

A: Wyoming’s seniors need to know they are valued and appreciated. Senior Centers, with the Dept of Health & Dept of Family Services, using state and federal funds, are important providers of services to seniors. The legislature must balance all the different sectors of our state which rely on tax revenue. The state’s SLIB’s funded projects can help seniors and their communities thrive. These projects must be fairly distributed for the benefit of all sectors. Enforcing laws such as actively investigating and prosecuting cases where seniors are targets, including securities fraud, is a way to honor seniors. New drug law(s) requiring transparency in drug price negotiations at each level of the distribution chain need to be enacted.

Q: What are your priorities in responding to catastrophic disasters affecting our state?

A: The state and therefore the legislature, has the responsibility to ensure the Public Health Preparedness and Response Unit, Wyoming Homeland Security and county emergency officers have the resources and personnel to continue to coordinate, plan and function for the protection of life and property in case of disasters. Each community has an approved disaster mitigation plan making it eligible to apply for federal FEMA relief. Local government is the ‘first-responder’ of emergency services and activates emergency plans as necessary. Wyoming is no stranger to natural disasters. Individuals need to consider their property’s risk and take appropriate action to minimize their risks for wildfire, floods, drought, winter storm and wind events.

Q: Do you support Wyoming’s trigger law regarding abortion? Why or why not?

A: I believe that laws governing the legality and availability of abortions properly belongs to the states. The trigger bill prohibiting abortions was the definitive legislation that reflects the majority opinion of Wyoming residents. The trigger bill does not prevent the health care of women with pregnancy complications.