Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction

Megan Degenfelder, Republican

Q: What are your qualifications for this office?

A: no response

Q: Are you in favor of consolidating school districts to lower costs? Please explain.

A: no response

Q: What recommendations, if any, do you have for changing Wyoming’s school funding model? Please explain.

A: no response

Q: How would you capitalize on the greatest strength of, and minimize the greatest weakness of Wyoming’s K-12 educational system?

A: no response

Sergio A. Maldonado, Sr., Democrat

Q: What are your qualifications for this office?

A: 30 plus years instructional experience: BA Secondary Ed./Native American Studies (Brigham Young University): M.Ed. Arizona State University/Curriculum Development, Supervision: ABD, College of Justice Studies-Law & Policy, ASU: NACIE-National Advisory Council on Indian Education., Appointed by George H.W. Bush, President of the United States (3-year term); 30 years of teaching in high school, community college and university: doctoral candidate-University of Wyoming (anticipated graduation 2024: Excellent communication & writing skills.

Q: Are you in favor of consolidating school districts to lower costs? Please explain.

A: Consolidating is a huge problem in Fremont County. There are eight-school districts in the county with four on the reservation. And then we have St. Stephens Community School, a BIA school. Redistricting is a possible consideration. Extensive communications, community input is required, possible analysis with districting guidelines, legislative input, and benefits for the students, namely will the teacher student ratio improve? I support an extensive assessment of consolidation; namely will this be a cost saving endeavor? This cannot compromise the instructional delivery of state mandated quality educational services.

Q: What recommendations, if any, do you have for changing Wyoming’s school funding model? Please explain.

A: If we adhered to the constitutional mandate, we wouldn't have a problem with school funding even with the declining oil & gas revenues. Yet, the legislative bodies have consciously chosen to violate our state constitution "by failing to uphold their duties" to fund our K-12 schools. Even our Wyoming Supreme Court has upheld the responsibility to properly fund a quality and equitable delivery of education. As the Superintendent of Public Instruction, this will be a priority matter. We can find consensus with our legislative bodies.

Q: How would you capitalize on the greatest strength of, and minimize the greatest weakness of Wyoming’s K-12 educational system?

A: Our greatest strengths are the many professional and highly qualified teachers we have. Teachers who give above the call of duty. They too must be respected and when the legislature doesn't fund our schools then the legislative body doesn't respect our teachers. The weakness that we possess, Parents and our schools must go to greater lengths to collaborate to greater levels whereby our students and their academic scores truly reflect a genuine, progressive relationship. Our school boards must acknowledge the professional role that school systems provide and improve communications all together. Education is about educating our students. This is a collective action for our students and the state of Wyoming.