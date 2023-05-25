PEO is selling Wyoming throws. The 100% cotton 4' x 6' throw designed by Casper PEO members, exhibits images of Wyoming in a multi-colored design. They are a perfect Mother's Day Father's Day, graduation and wedding gift. All proceeds from the sales support PEO projects to help educate women through grants, loans and scholarships. More than 80,000 women have been recipients of PEO projects. To purchase or order a Wyoming throw, call Becky at 307-259-3350.
Wyoming throw blankets support education
TOWN CRIER: HELPING OTHERS
