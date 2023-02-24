When trying to explain his views on obscenity, Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart famously said, “I shall not today attempt further to define the kinds of material I understand to be embraced within that shorthand description [“hard-core pornography”], and perhaps I could never succeed in intelligibly doing so. But I know it when I see it, and the motion picture involved in this case is not that.”

In other words, Stewart, one of the finest legal minds in his generation, felt unworthy of the task of creating a strict, objective definition for obscene materials. He described his views as instinctive, likely the result of his professional experience, as well as the culture around him.

But where a Supreme Court justice and decades of jurisprudence failed, the majority of Laramie County School District 1’s Board of Trustees expects Superintendent Margaret Crespo and the school district to succeed. They don’t want parents to have to take an active interest in their children’s reading material and talk to them directly about it or speak to the trained professionals who curate school collections.

They’d rather have quick lists of sexually explicit books that parents can prohibit their children from reading without further investigation. But trying to come up with such a list runs into immediate and obvious problems.

First, there’s the problem of creating a definition. What falls under “sexually explicit?” Is (as seems to be the implication in many book challenges) sex between two LGBTQ+ people more “explicit” than sex between two straight cisgender people? Presumably, texts depicting penetrative sexual acts count, but what about masturbation? Sexting? Writing fanfiction? Mentioning genitalia or breasts at all? What about that fiction staple, “parents awkwardly trying to have the ‘birds and the bees’ talk with their children”? Is writing about talking about sex enough to add a book to the “sexually explicit” list?

Second, we have the problem of quantity. Is a book “sexually explicit” if two pages of a book depict a sexual encounter in a 300-page book? Is defining something as sexually explicit similar to the FCC’s rules on obscenity, where there are certain quotas for offenses of different severity that you can get away with before you start to get in real trouble?

Third, we have the problem of quality, under many meanings of the word. It seems foolish to even have to say it, but not all sexually explicit material is alike, and rigid definitions have collateral damage. Are we forbidding educational texts on puberty with drawings that show the changes a child might see happen to their bodies at the same time we’re forbidding graphic novels that discuss the same thing? If breasts are forbidden, will some students lose access to the “B” encyclopedia with an entry on breast cancer?

Trustee Christy Klaassen — who asked Superintendent Crespo to create the definition — has pointed out that a blanket ban on discussions of rape would censor one of her favorite books, “To Kill a Mockingbird.” (Not to mention any first-person accounts of date rape or domestic violence, two issues that face today’s teenagers, who might find solace in reading that they are not alone.)

And that brings us to the more ephemeral aspect of quality: these books are of value to students. That’s why they were selected. Interest in romantic and/or sexual relationships usually starts between ages 11 and 14. About one third of 13-year-olds in the U.S. has had a romantic, if not sexual, relationship. The average age for “sexual initiation” (aka, first sexual experiences) is roughly 16 years old for both males and females. Over half of teens in the U.S. have had sex by the time they are 18. While the parental urge to protect children from the world is understandable, it seems at odds with the actual, lived experiences of today’s youth.

Supporters of the proposed opt-in policy say that it will assuage the concerns of parents while still leaving “questionable” material available for students who receive parental permission to access it. They have asked the district to define sexually explicit materials to clearly outline the content available to their children, as the average parent does not have the time or resources to read every book in a school’s library.

However, the current opt-out process already addresses many concerns and is also the most practical option. The process emphasizes cooperation between parents and librarians, rather than confrontation. And it acknowledges the truth that many of these parents seem unwilling to face: it is not reasonable or feasible to send your child to a public school and still expect 100% control over their interactions. If you don’t trust teachers and librarians to use their education and expertise in the best interests of your children, you should be homeschooling them instead.

A super-specific opt-in program is not a “compromise” between the First Amendment and book banning, as Trustee Klaassen suggests. It is an impossible task. (And, likely, a waste of the district’s time and efforts; out of the nearly 6,000 parents who have registered their children so far, only 18 have utilized the current opt-out form, according to previous Wyoming Tribune Eagle reporting.)

There is an existing, effective book policy in LCSD1. It allows concerned parents to work with schools and librarians to come up with working definitions of objectionable materials by the definition of the parent. It does not ask thousands of parents to jump through extra hoops to calm the fears of a handful. It respects the expertise of professionals, the needs of students and the rights of parents.

We should not be wasting the time of Superintendent Crespo, her staff or the Policy Advisory Committee by asking them to reinvent the wheel or by sending them on impractical quests.