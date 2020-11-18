Wyoming vs. Utah State: Crunching Numbers

9 Wyoming has enjoyed one of the best home-field advantages in the Mountain West in recent years. Dating back to the 2018 season, the Cowboys have won nine in a row at War Memorial Stadium and will be looking to run the streak to double figures in just their second home game of the season. UW has won many of those game comfortably with only three being decided by fewer than two possessions. The last team to beat the Cowboys at their place? Utah State, which used a kickoff return for a touchdown and an interception deep in UW territory to claim a 24-16 win in Laramie on Oct. 20, 2018.
14 UW’s offensive line had an uncharacteristically poor performance against Colorado State its last time out. More specifically, the Cowboys had a hard time keeping the Rams out of their backfield. CSU racked up six sacks and eight other tackles behind the line of scrimmage to finish with 14 tackles for loss, which never allowed the Cowboys’ running game to get going the way it normally does. It also kept UW behind the chains often and put the Cowboys in too many third-and-long situations. UW finished just 4 of 15 on third down as a result. The Cowboys are missing right guard Logan Harris and have moved redshirt freshman Latrell Bible into the starting lineup at left tackle, but it was a strange sight to see the group get pushed around by CSU. They’ll need to bounce back against Utah State.
521.5 A lot has gone wrong for Utah State to still be winless at this point of the season, but the Aggies are statistically the worst in the Mountain West on defense. USU is yielding a whopping 521.5 yards per game. Offenses are having success on the ground and through the air against the Aggies, who are allowing the third-most rushing yards (225.7) and the second-most passing yards (295.8) in the league. The amount of yards USU is allowing on the ground has to be particularly appetizing for UW’s run-heavy offense. If the Cowboys are able to control the line of scrimmage and stay ahead of the chains, it will open up things in the passing game. Bottom line: If UW doesn’t turn the ball over, it should be able to move the ball and score points, which the Aggies are also giving up in bunches (35.5 per game).
28.6 The Aggies are also producing the fewest yards and points in the conference, but one of the bright spots for USU once again is special teams, particularly their kickoff return unit. USU is averaging 28.6 yards per kickoff return, which ranks 11th nationally. The reason? Savon Scarver, who’s been punishing Mountain West teams that have decided to kick to him for three years now. Scarver notched his first kickoff return touchdown of the season last week and now has six for his career. Even if he’s not housing kick returns, Scarver is a flip-the-field-position weapon that can set USU’s offense up with short fields, so UW’s kick coverage team will have to be on point with its lane discipline if it hopes to keep Scarver hemmed up.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!