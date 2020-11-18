Wyoming vs. Utah State: Crunching Numbers

521.5 A lot has gone wrong for Utah State to still be winless at this point of the season, but the Aggies are statistically the worst in the Mountain West on defense. USU is yielding a whopping 521.5 yards per game. Offenses are having success on the ground and through the air against the Aggies, who are allowing the third-most rushing yards (225.7) and the second-most passing yards (295.8) in the league. The amount of yards USU is allowing on the ground has to be particularly appetizing for UW’s run-heavy offense. If the Cowboys are able to control the line of scrimmage and stay ahead of the chains, it will open up things in the passing game. Bottom line: If UW doesn’t turn the ball over, it should be able to move the ball and score points, which the Aggies are also giving up in bunches (35.5 per game).