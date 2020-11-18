Wyoming vs. Utah State: Key players

Utah State
Cooper Legas
USU recently dismissed starting quarterback Jason Shelley for a violation of team rules while his primary backup, Andrew Peasley, isn’t available this week because of coronavirus-related issues, so it’s Legas, a redshirt freshman, who will take over the starting job for the Aggies’ offense, which has statistically been the worst in the Mountain West to this point. It will be the first career start for Legas, a former three-star recruit who redshirted last season. Given UW’s stinginess against the run (the Cowboys haven’t allowed a 100-yard rusher in 17 straight games), Legas is going to have to make some plays through the air if USU wants to have any real shot to pull off the upset. But UW’s defense figures to give the youngster all kinds of different looks in his first start on the road.
Savon Scarver
Not much has gone right for USU through its first four games, but Scarver has been one of the Aggies’ bright spots. The speedy junior is an X-factor that has to be accounted for on special teams with his ability to break a kick return at any moment. UW knows about that all too well as Scarver had one of his six career kickoff return touchdowns against the Cowboys in the Aggies’ most recent trip to Laramie in 2018. Scarver did it again last week against Fresno State and is averaging 32.3 yards on nine kick returns this season, which ranks seventh nationally. UW would be wise to try to kick it away from Scarver, who could make the Cowboys pay -- again -- if not.
Wyoming
Levi Williams
UW will no doubt try to assert itself on the ground against what’s been one of the worst defenses in the Mountain West, but Williams will also be looking to build on a career day passing his last time out. The Cowboys’ freshman quarterback threw for a career-high 321 yards against Colorado State, but he also accounted for two turnovers that led to 14 points for the Rams. But when Williams has protected the ball and been given time to throw, the Cowboys’ passing game has been explosive with defenses being too focused on the running game. His 15 yards per completion rank 12th among Football Bowl Subdivision quarterbacks. Stay away from the turnovers, and there should be plenty more chances for Williams to complement the Cowboys’ running game with his arm Thursday.
Jordan Bertagnole
Bertagnole has been a revelation for UW’s defense this season. The Casper native has gone from being buried on the depth chart to the starting defensive tackle with all the attrition UW has suffered up front. Bertagnole, who played at Natrona County High, is fifth on the team with 18 tackles and also has four tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. USU figures to lean on its running game to try to take as much pressure off its young signal caller as possible. If that happens, Bertagnole will be key in trying to plug those running lanes in UW’s attempt to put the ball in the hands of Legas and make the Aggies’ offense one-dimensional.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!