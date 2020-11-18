Wyoming vs. Utah State: Key players

Utah State

USU recently dismissed starting quarterback Jason Shelley for a violation of team rules while his primary backup, Andrew Peasley, isn’t available this week because of coronavirus-related issues, so it’s Legas, a redshirt freshman, who will take over the starting job for the Aggies’ offense, which has statistically been the worst in the Mountain West to this point. It will be the first career start for Legas, a former three-star recruit who redshirted last season. Given UW’s stinginess against the run (the Cowboys haven’t allowed a 100-yard rusher in 17 straight games), Legas is going to have to make some plays through the air if USU wants to have any real shot to pull off the upset. But UW’s defense figures to give the youngster all kinds of different looks in his first start on the road.

Not much has gone right for USU through its first four games, but Scarver has been one of the Aggies’ bright spots. The speedy junior is an X-factor that has to be accounted for on special teams with his ability to break a kick return at any moment. UW knows about that all too well as Scarver had one of his six career kickoff return touchdowns against the Cowboys in the Aggies’ most recent trip to Laramie in 2018. Scarver did it again last week against Fresno State and is averaging 32.3 yards on nine kick returns this season, which ranks seventh nationally. UW would be wise to try to kick it away from Scarver, who could make the Cowboys pay -- again -- if not.