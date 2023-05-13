When Wyoming wants to kick up its heels, it does it during The Big Show at the Sweetwater Events Complex. Each summer, Wyoming's Big Show draws folks from hundreds of miles to Sweetwater County. The Big Show delivers on fun with family-friendly carnival rides, a wide variety of delicious dining options, evening concerts and 4-H and livestock exhibits. Ticket prices include ALL daily entertainment, including the nightly concerts!
■ Elvie Shane: Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 8:30 p.m.
■ Pop Evil: Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 8:30 p.m.
■Saving Abel: Thursday, Aug. 3 at 7 p.m.
■Firehouse: Thursday, Aug. 3 at 8:30 p.m.
■Russell Dickerson: Friday, Aug. 4 at 8:30 p.m.
■Randy Houser: Saturday, Aug. 8 at 8:40 p.m.
For the most up to date information and a listing of all the family entertainment visit the website at www.SweetwaterEvents. com.