Year in photos

At first blush, 2021 might not feel like a year we want to remember. It's been a challenging one, with the pandemic, political strife and economic uncertainty.

But reviewing a year's worth of photos published in the Star-Tribune shows that along with the struggles, 2021 offered much in the way of sweetness.

There was the return to many of the events we went without in 2020 -- rodeos and graduations, concerns and football games. And there were quiet moments of celebration, joy and achievement.

This year, Star-Tribune photographers Cayla Nimmo and Lauren Miller sought to document the stories that mattered most to Wyoming. Here's is a selection that defined our year.

