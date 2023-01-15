YES House helping homeless youth get back on their feet with Brookstreet Inn

GILLETTE — Brett Sundstrom has been homeless since April 2021.

That month, he made the decision that he would rather be homeless than stay in the home he grew up in any longer. He was being neglected, and said his self-esteem and respect for himself had bottomed out.

“The worst part about it was the uncertainty of not having anywhere else to go if an opportunity fails,” he said. “If I got kicked out of the homeless shelter, where would I go after that?”

He contacted his old mentor at the YES House and asked for a ride to Gillette from Crook County. He didn’t know anybody here, but it gave him the chance for a fresh start.

For a few months, he was living at the homeless shelter. It’s a life he doesn’t want to return to. At the homeless shelter, he didn’t have a backup plan.

In the nearly two years since then, he’s been able to get back on his feet, thanks to the YES House. Right now he’s living at the Gillette College dorms while he works on getting an associate’s degree in psychology.

It’s hard to get a home without a job, and it’s hard to get a job without a home.

There are dozens of young adults in Campbell County who find themselves in the same situation that Sundstrom was in. Their personal circumstances have led to them being homeless, and they often don’t know where to go.

Some of them end up at the homeless shelter, but others hop around from house to house, relying on the kindness of a friend or acquaintance.

The Brookstreet Inn, located on Brooks Avenue, is part of the YES House’s Youth Homelessness Demonstration Project. It gives young adults who are struggling with homelessness a place to stay while they get back on their feet.

The project’s goal is ambitious: to end homelessness in adults 25 and younger in Campbell, Crook and Weston counties.

But its goals extend beyond giving youth a bed to sleep in at night.

It’s about creating a support system for young adults who have been going through life without any support. Some of them don’t have a birth certificate or know where their social security card is.

Without identification, it’s next to impossible to get assistance, said Tara Trenholm, the Yes House’s Transitional Living Coordinator.

Clark Fairbanks, assistant director of the YES House, said it had been a problem before 2020, and the COVID-19 pandemic made it much worse.

The YES House applied for and was awarded a federal grant through the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development for the project, which evolved from the YES House’s Independent Living program.

The Brookstreet Inn can house 14 people at a time. It’s full right now, and there’s a waiting list with six young adults on it. It’s been open for a little more than a year, but the planning to get to this point has been going on for three years.

Residents at the Brookstreet Inn get a room that’s fully furnished, and it comes with appliances and free Wi-Fi. There are two property managers who live on-site.

The first month of rent is free. The second month, it goes up to $55. The rate goes up every month, capping out at $550 in the sixth month. There are many opportunities for young adults to get rent credit, from shoveling snow to attending counseling to taking part in a group class.

It’s not meant to be a permanent housing solution. Residents can stay there for up to two years.

The needs that these young adults have go beyond having a place they can call home, Fairbanks said. They lack budgeting skills, they don’t know how to cook, they don’t know how to interview for a job.

“When they come into our program, we don’t tell them what they’re going to do,” Trenholm said. “We ask them what goals they want to achieve, and we help them find ways to achieve those goals.”

Case managers work at Brookstreet Inn, providing daily support to the residents. There are life skills classes on topics such as cooking and budgeting.

There also is a pantry where residents can get food, toiletries and hygiene products, all free. It’s not meant to compete with the Council of Community Services’ food pantry, Fairbanks said, and it relies heavily on donations from the community.

The inn doesn’t allow residents to have alcohol, roommates or pets, and there’s a mandatory house meeting every month.

Brookstreet Inn is the only facility of its kind in the state, Trenholm said, but she hopes this isn’t the case for long.

“Our hope is other entities around the state will see what we have done, and they’ll start their own projects,” she said.

Finding a stable place to live is the first step toward these kids moving forward in life. They won’t have the energy to work a full-time job if they don’t get a good night’s sleep.

Sundstrom’s seen firsthand the effect that his homelessness had when he was trying to get a job.

“They’re liking what you’re saying, then you tell them you’re homeless and their facial expression completely changes,” he said.

Fairbanks said the YES House is working to find landlords who will rent a room to someone who’s struggling, or employers who will take a chance on these young adults.

Trenholm said youth homelessness flies under the radar for many reasons. For one, it doesn’t fit with the average person’s picture of a homeless person.

“Because it doesn’t fit with our stereotype, we assume it doesn’t exist,” Fairbanks said.

“When you think of teens, you think, ‘Oh, they’re living their best lives, they’re being taken care of,’” said Gelena Kent, the manager of the Youth Homelessness Demonstration Project. “Every day we see someone who comes in, they may be just as cute as they can be, and you would never know they had nowhere to go.”

Couch surfing is not as harmless as it sounds, Fairbanks said. It’s not all kids living with their friends, hanging out and having a good time. There’s a lot of risk that’s involved with couch surfing. Young adults can find themselves in situations that make them vulnerable to being exploited.

Youth homelessness also is not as noticeable. These teens are not sitting on a street corner begging for money. Many of them have gotten quite good at hiding their homelessness, said Kami Riddle, a property manager at the Brookstreet Inn who has had experience being homeless and hiding it.

“I made sure I cleaned my clothes the best I could, did my hair every day, did my makeup,” she said. “I did my best to present as somebody who came from a good situation.”

Riddle was put into DFS custody at 14. She aged out four years later, and she didn’t have anywhere safe to go.

“I’d been in custody so long, the friends I had didn’t know me anymore,” she said. “I didn’t have the resources to ask someone to stay at their house.”

Because she’d had prior experience with the YES House, she reached out to people there and met with case managers with the independent living program.

“If I hadn’t been here, I don’t know where I would be,” she said. “The YES House probably saved my life, more than I realize.”

There is often a shame associated with being homeless that keeps young adults from admitting to it.

“I’ve kind of learned to get over that shame, but I think a lot of people struggle with that, you feel shameful telling people you are homeless,” Sundstrom said.

“Our couch surfers who’ve been in 13 different places in the last two weeks, they don’t want to say they’re couch surfing or they’re homeless, they just want to say, ‘I’m just living my life,’” Trenholm said.

For many, just going to the homeless shelter is intimidating, Sundstrom said, and “the stigma prevents them from wanting to go there.”

Riddle said another reason teens are hesitant to admit to their homelessness is they’ve had to repeat that story countless times.

“You become numb to that story,” she said. “It’s hard to open up and say, ‘These are my struggles,’ because you’ve gone over again and again in your head what has happened.”

Most people have parents or other authoritative figures that they can look to for support.

“Many of the young adults we work with have nobody,” Fairbanks said. “You think about just not having an adult to turn to when challenges arise. That’s what we try to fill, to be there for them.”

While Sundstrom chose to be homeless, it was because in his mind, it was better than the alternative. If he continued with his living situation, he knew that things would only get worse.

He doesn’t know where he would be today if it weren’t for the YES House.

“I’m not sure where I would be. I try not to think about it too much, because I don’t think it would be a good place,” he said.

Moving to Gillette in 2021 was “extremely tough,” he added. It was at that point where he hit rock bottom.

“I had no self-esteem, no self-respect for myself,” he said. “I had none of those tools, and I had to kind of learn that I need those things to be healthy again.”

Now, he has those tools. When the time comes for him to find a home, he’s confident that he’ll make it happen.

There’s a significant gap homeless young adults face when trying to find a place to live. With the YES House and the Youth Homelessness Demonstration Project, they’ll get the help they need to bridge that gap and find a place they can call home.