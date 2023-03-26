GILLETTE — A high schooler and a senior citizen walked into a community college a Thursday evening.

Aden Fulton, 17, and Steve Boothe, 65, filled their plates with candied bacon and chicken, and they each grabbed a can of Mountain Dew at the Campbell County Chamber of Commerce’s monthly mixer at Gillette College last week.

The two began to banter back and forth on Fords and the quality, or lack thereof.

“One of these days you’ll learn about the wisdom that comes with age, and I’ll be long dead and gone, and you’re going to say, ‘Steve was right, Fords are the best,’” Boothe said.

“I’m saying new Fords are junk,” Aden said. “Mine’s old, so it’s built better.”

“We’ll agree to disagree,” Boothe said. “We have for a year now.”

Boothe has been mentoring Aden for about a year now through the YES House’s Impact Youth Mentorship program.

The two actually met before the mentorship program. Boothe was at Campbell County High School working with special needs students.

“Out of nowhere, Aden comes up and sits next to me and starts talking to me about my watch,” he said.

“I thought he was pretty cool because he wore a watch and I recognized it,” Aden said. “I figured I’d go talk to him.”

“We kind of clicked,” Boothe said.

The two were reunited months later through the mentorship program. They’ve gone out to eat, gone to community events, visited stores and antique shops and fished at the Fishing Lake.

Aden has struggled to keep his grades up and in the past he’s hung around the types of friends that led to him getting into trouble.

“I know I’m smarter than that,” he said.

“I think the biggest thing is we’re just a couple of guys,” Boothe said. “He’s smart, even though he doesn’t think he is. I see so much potential in him.”

Impact Youth Mentorship was founded in 1998. It connects adults in the community with kids and teens who are in need of a positive role model.

Stacy Helwig, mentorship coordinator for the YES House, said the program needs adults who are willing to spend some time with a kid.

“We all have had at least one person in our lives to help us be successful,” Helwig said. “Why can’t you be that person to help them?”

The program reaches beyond just Campbell County. It also serves Crook, Weston, Converse and Niobrara counties. The YES House received a grant from the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention to help expand the program.

Mentors have to be 21 years or older. They have to pass a background check, and they have to be willing to hang out with a mentee for an hour every week for at least one year.

Alex Linder, the Campbell County specialist, sets up the meetings, checks in with the mentors on a regular basis and is there for support 24/7.

Linder said one of the biggest worries new mentors have is the time commitment.

“They’re worried that they don’t have enough time because they don’t realize how flexible that schedule is,” she said.

There are 168 hours in a week. The mentors can pick any one of those hours to spend time with their mentee.

As far as activities go, it doesn’t have to be anything too fancy or complicated.

“That’s as simple as picking a kid up, going and getting a bite to eat and taking them home,” Helwig said. “Play basketball, find a similar hobby or interest or even a career.”

For Aden and Boothe, they’ve bonded over watches. Aden recalled one time where he fixed Boothe’s watch on the fly.

“He somehow caught it on the edge of a table and ripped the bezel off of it,” Aden said. “I had a watch that’s real similar to it, so I took mine apart, took the pieces from mine, when I was at school, and put it in his watch, and it worked.”

“We were sitting at an assembly, out of his backpack he pulls out the tools and fixed it in about 41 seconds,” Boothe said.

Boothe remembers what life was like when he was Aden’s age.

“I used to be Aden,” he said. “I used to be 17 years old. I was lost. No idea what I wanted to do and all that.”

He had a couple of family friends that he looked up to, and they left a positive impression on him. Mentoring through the YES House is Boothe’s way of paying it forward. He sees it as a responsibility of his generation.

Right now, the program is in need of 10 to 15 mentors, Helwig said, and anyone with a medical background “would be fantastic.”

One of the hurdles the program faces is the stigma. People see the YES House logo, and “they think the worst of the kids we work with,” Helwig said.

Kandi Young was a site-based mentor at Meadowlark Elementary School for about 12 years.

“Some of them just might be really shy, need help coming out of their shell a little bit,” Young said. “Some of them just need an extra person, someone they can call a friend, someone to let them know that they are important.”

Each year, she would meet with one student once a week, and they would work on homework, play games and do little community service projects.

Young mentored one girl through fifth and sixth grade. Several years later, she ran into the girl, who was getting ready to go off to college.

“She gave me a big hug. She was so excited,” Young said. “Just knowing you made a positive difference in their lives is probably the most rewarding part of it.”

In many cases, the mentors don’t get to see the impact they have. That’s just how things go.

“I always wonder if I’m doing any good with Aden,” Boothe said. “Maybe there’s something that clicks with him years after I’m dead. Regardless, I’m going to hold up my end.”

Mentorship isn’t for people who want to see immediate results.

“Human nature, is you want to fix it, you want to have this tremendous outcome. With something like this you have to be patient,” Boothe said. “In a perfect world, I’m going to make this person turn around, they’ll be a bright example of citizenship and maturity. That’s not reality.”

Mentorship means being there for the ups and the downs.

“They’re closed off one day, and you’re like, ‘Am I doing something wrong?’ The next week, they give you a big hug,” Young said.

Young said she’s learned to have empathy, and that mentoring has made her a more understanding parent.

“It taught me to be a little more patient, and understanding of other situations,” she said.

The mentors are there to see the good in their mentee, despite all of the slip-ups and mistakes that they make.

“You never know what is going on in their lives, and so sometimes they would tell you some things, and that opens your eyes,” Young said. “They just need that extra person in that life to help, that sees a different side of them.”

Aden said he really likes Boothe.

“He helps me with a lot of stuff. He gives me really good life advice,” he said.

For example, when Aden’s girlfriend broke up with him, he took it pretty hard. Boothe told him there were “plenty of fish in the sea,” and that it wasn’t the end of the world.

Aden said he tends to dwell on his past mistakes. Boothe has encouraged him to focus on the future.

“The past is the past. There’s nothing anybody can do to change it,” Boothe said.

“Unless you’ve got a DeLorean,” Aden quipped.

These kids are the next generation, Helwig said, and “we want to see these kids thrive and stay here.”

“The worst a kid can have is no hope,” she said. “If we have kids who don’t have anybody and we can provide them with somebody who gives them that hope, who takes them out, who’s genuinely on their side, then we’re doing our job.”

Looking ahead, Boothe hopes to take Aden to Keyhole State Park this summer to do some fishing, and maybe even visit some antique stores in Rapid City.

Aden turns 18 this November, so he’ll age out of the mentorship program.

Boothe said he plans to keep in touch with Aden, and after two or three months, he’ll go to the YES House and “see if there’s another young up and coming man that wants to be bored with the old guy.”

“I never am bored with you,” Aden said.