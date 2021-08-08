Young pianist’s skill takes him to state performance

That’s because when Frank turned 11, he picked up a passion he very well may never put back down: the piano.

“It was so fun for me to learn songs on the piano,” he explained. “I liked working on them and being able to say I accomplished them. And as I got further into it, I saw deeper into the musical world. That grew my love for piano, being able to just enjoy playing the music and also dive into everything deeper behind it.”

Frank’s progression was strikingly quick, as he swiftly began outpacing other kids his age. He studied piano under Cindy Barnard in Douglas for a year, before she informed him that retirement was in her plans.

“Cindy kind of mentioned casually that she was going to have to hand Frank off to somebody else,” said Becky. “So I said, ‘Oh, I guess I better start looking then.’”

“I looked at Casper College at all the professors they had there. And that’s when I found her.”

By “her,” Smylie means Paula Flynn – Casper College pianist, founder of Way Out West Music Academy and relentless ball of positive energy.

Flynn brought Frank in for an interview – a custom process for all of her prospective students – and Frank immediately felt drawn in by Flynn’s radiant personality.