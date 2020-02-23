Zaiac: Wyoming can’t afford to throw the brakes on railroad innovation

Railroad staffing has long been a controversial issue that has invited politicians to intervene. Railroad workers are well-compensated, and many love their jobs. But these jobs depend on the health of the industry, and the decline of Wyoming coal shipments has made that reality abundantly clear for some unfortunate workers.

Protectionist laws that increase railroad operating costs, like the one Rep. Blake proposes, would only add fuel to this fire, potentially jeopardizing far more in upstream economic benefits than they can hope to preserve. Worse still, laws that wade into labor for one particular mode of transportation threaten to harm others — in this case, the proposal could easily divert loads from railroads maintained with private capital to state highways, where taxpayers are on the hook for maintenance and congestion relief. In a state dependent on resource exports, the idea of finding this money in the state budget as coal revenues continue plummeting should give forward-looking Wyoming politicians pause.