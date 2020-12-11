Zoom lunches bridge gap for teens who miss their friends

NEWCASTLE (WNE) — With COVID-19 quarantine orders affecting families, students, communities and schools across the country, Newcastle Middle School counselor Nikki Bloom has been seeing firsthand the effects on mental health that the isolation can have on young people.

Bloom came up with a solution, although admittedly not nearly as good as being at school with your friends and teachers every day. She started a virtual lunch for quarantined students with a group of friends at school.

“I guess I came up with the idea brainstorming with students on how they can feel connected to the school even if they are at home,” Bloom said. “Along with their education, school provides socialization for kids, and at the middle school level, it becomes super-important for kids to feel connected with their friends.”

Principal Tyler Bartlett said the goal is to help lessen the stress, anxiety and feelings of isolation felt by students who can’t attend school.

“Not all of the middle school students have phones to access their friends outside of school, and that is where we came up with the idea of lunch,” Bloom later told the News Letter Journal. “It’s the same conversation they would have at their lunch table with friends.”